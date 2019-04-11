Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mexico names army general to lead new National Guard
MEXICO CITY — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has named an army general to command the country’s newly formed National Guard.
Gen. Luis Rodríguez Bucio will take over the post immediately. He said Thursday that he’s in the process of retiring from the army.
Critics of the new force have complained that it’s too tied to the military, though López Obrador says that’s crucial to its effectiveness. The National Guard will initially be made up of military police and members of the federal police.
Another general and a retired navy admiral will form the National Guard’s operational co-ordinating body along with a federal police commissioner.
All will be under the civilian authority of the Public Safety Secretary Alfonso Durazo.
Last year saw the highest number of murders in at least 20 years.
The Associated Press
