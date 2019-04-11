Man facing execution for pastor's sword-and-dagger slaying

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A man convicted of the sword-and-dagger stabbing death of a pastor is set to become the second person executed in Alabama this year, barring a last-minute stay.

Forty-six-year-old Christopher Lee Price is scheduled to receive a chemical injection Thursday evening for his conviction in the death of Bill Lynn. The 57-year-old pastor was killed in a Dec. 22, 1991, robbery while preparing Christmas gifts for his grandchildren. Prosecutors said Lynn was at his Fayette County home when power was cut and the pastor went out to check the fuse box and was killed.

Lynn’s wife testified she looked out a window and saw a person dressed in black in a karate stance, holding a sword above her husband’s head. An autopsy showed that Lynn had been cut or stabbed more than 30 times.

Kim Chandler, The Associated Press