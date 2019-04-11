Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man facing execution for pastor's sword-and-dagger slaying
by Kim Chandler, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 11, 2019 1:09 am EDT
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Christopher Lee Price. An appellate court won't halt Price's upcoming lethal injection, who had asked to be put to death with nitrogen gas. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday, April 10, 2019 denied his execution stay. (Alabama Department of Corrections via AP)
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A man convicted of the sword-and-dagger stabbing death of a pastor is set to become the second person executed in Alabama this year, barring a last-minute stay.
Forty-six-year-old Christopher Lee Price is scheduled to receive a chemical injection Thursday evening for his conviction in the death of Bill Lynn. The 57-year-old pastor was killed in a Dec. 22, 1991, robbery while preparing Christmas gifts for his grandchildren. Prosecutors said Lynn was at his Fayette County home when power was cut and the pastor went out to check the fuse box and was killed.
Lynn’s wife testified she looked out a window and saw a person dressed in black in a karate stance, holding a sword above her husband’s head. An autopsy showed that Lynn had been cut or stabbed more than 30 times.