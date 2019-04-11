Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Judge threatens to stop Carnival ships from docking In US
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 11, 2019 7:18 am EDT
MIAMI — A federal judge has threatened to temporarily block Carnival Corp. from docking cruise ships at ports in the United States as punishment for a possible probation violation.
The Miami Herald reports U.S. District Judge Patricia Seitz said Wednesday that she’ll make a decision in June, and she wants company chairman Micky Arison to attend the hearing.
Court filings say Miami-based Carnival has been on probation for two years as part of a $40 million settlement for illegally dumping oil into the ocean from its Princess Cruises ships and lying about the scheme. Despite this, prosecutors say ships have dumped grey water into Alaska’s Glacier Bay National Park to avoid unfavourable findings in court-ordered audits.
Carnival said in a statement that “environmental responsibility” is a top priority.
The Associated Press
