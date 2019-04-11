Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Indonesia asks 10 years prison for Pole charged with treason
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 11, 2019 5:48 am EDT
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesian prosecutors are demanding 10-year prison sentences for a Polish globetrotter and a Papuan student who were charged with treason after meeting with independence supporters in the troubled Papua region.
Jakub Skrzypski and Simon Magal were arrested in Papua in August and accused of plotting against the state. Police also accused Skrzypski of trying to organize an arms deal but no evidence of that has been presented during the trial.
Skryzypski and Magal’s lawyers weren’t present for Thursday’s hearing. The trial is being held in Wamena, a remote highlands town.
Lawyer Latifah Anum Siregar said the defence is scheduled to respond to prosecutors on Monday but is seeking a delay.
The case has underlined Indonesia’s extreme sensitivity about the long-running insurgency in the Papua region.