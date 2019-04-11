Hillary Clinton: Assange must 'answer for what he has done'

NEW YORK — Hillary Clinton says newly arrested WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange needs to “answer for what he has done.”

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee and former secretary of state weighed in on Assange on Thursday at a speaking event with husband Bill Clinton.

WikiLeaks’ publication of Democratic emails stolen by Russian intelligence officers during the 2016 election season hurt Clinton’s presidential campaign.

British police arrested Assange on Thursday at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London where he had been holed up for nearly seven years under political asylum. The U.S. has charged him with conspiring with former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to break into a classified government computer at the Pentagon.

Clinton says, “The bottom line is that he has to answer for what he has done.”

