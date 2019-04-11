Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Former supervisors give drastically different takes on Price
by Becky Bohrer, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 11, 2019 8:38 pm EDT
JUNEAU, Alaska — Two former supervisors of acting Alaska Public Safety Commissioner Amanda Price offered drastically different views of her work ethic and whether she should be confirmed for the job.
Price was an adviser to former Gov. Bill Walker. Scott Kendall, who was a chief of staff to Walker, told a House committee Thursday that he rarely saw Price and that she suffered from chronic absenteeism. He said she left when he told her she could resign or be fired.
Marcia Davis, who was a deputy chief of staff to Walker, strongly defended Price, painting her as a hard-worker who wasn’t tied to a desk and had meetings that weren’t always on her calendar.
Jim Whitaker, Kendall’s predecessor as chief of staff, also recommended Price for commissioner.
Price didn’t attend the confirmation hearing.
Becky Bohrer, The Associated Press
