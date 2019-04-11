Fire crews battling steel yard blaze in Brampton

There was a major distraction for drivers along Highway 427 and Highway 407 during rush hour as a fire burned at a steel yard.

Peel police say the fire started just before 5:30 this afternoon along Goreway Drive, just north of the 407.

680 NEWS listeners described thick black smoke that can be seen for multiple kilometres.

Police said there was lots of smoke coming from the fire, but it was not toxic. They are monitoring the air quality and advising residents to keep their windows closed and to turn off ventilation systems.

Flames still visible from this large fire at Triple M Metal in Brampton. Smoke continues to billow up around the 407 and Goreway. Smoke is not toxic, says police. No injuries reported. @680NEWS @680NEWStraffic @CityNews pic.twitter.com/QRohTn7r2P — Mark Douglas (@Douglas680NEWS) April 11, 2019

Fire crews continue to try and put out the flames.

No injuries have been reported.