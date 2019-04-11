Loading articles...

Exotic pet cat on the loose in Virginia roamed from NC home

This photo provided by the city of Virginia Beach shows a missing exotic cat. The big African cat named Rocky, resembles a leopard is on the loose in North Carolina's Outer Banks to the north side of Virginia Beach, a distance of about 80 miles (129 kilometers). He is a serval cat that can stand as high as two feet and weigh up to 40 pounds. (City of Virginia Beach via AP)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A big African cat has been prowling around Virginia’s largest city.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Thursday that animal control officials say the serval cat roamed from his owner’s house on North Carolina’s Outer Banks to Virginia Beach, a distance of about 80 miles (129 kilometres).

The cat named Rocky disappeared from Kitty Hawk in October. Owner Brian Hankins is travelling north to help city workers capture him. Hankins says Rocky is very friendly.

Serval cats can stand up to 2 feet (0.6 metres) high and weigh as much as 40 pounds (18 kilograms). The lanky, spotted cats have long necks and large ears.

Animal Control supervisor Meghan Conti said Rocky likely travelled up the Atlantic Coast and ate a fair share of seagulls along the way. The route includes parks and wildlife refuges.

The Associated Press

