Man on mobility device falls down elevator shaft at TCH building

A 45-year-old man using a mobility device has been rescued after he fell down an elevator shaft at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city’s downtown core.

Toronto Fire crews were called to the building on Simcoe Street near Dundas Street West just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

“They arrived to find a patient at the bottom of an elevator shaft and a scooter that had fallen down with him,” Capt. Adrian Ratushniak said.

Fire officials said the man fell about 50 feet from the third floor and was rescued from the bottom of the shaft in the basement.

He was taken to hospital with leg injuries.

It is unclear how the man fell down the shaft. Police and officials with the Technical Standards and Safety Authority are investigating.