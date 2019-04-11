Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man on mobility device falls down elevator shaft at TCH building
by News staff
Posted Apr 11, 2019 12:00 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 11, 2019 at 12:02 pm EDT
A man fell down an elevator shaft at a building on Simcoe Street near Dundas Street West on April 11, 2019. CITYNEWS/Bryan Carey
A 45-year-old man using a mobility device has been rescued after he fell down an elevator shaft at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city’s downtown core.
Toronto Fire crews were called to the building on Simcoe Street near Dundas Street West just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
“They arrived to find a patient at the bottom of an elevator shaft and a scooter that had fallen down with him,” Capt. Adrian Ratushniak said.
Fire officials said the man fell about 50 feet from the third floor and was rescued from the bottom of the shaft in the basement.
He was taken to hospital with leg injuries.
It is unclear how the man fell down the shaft. Police and officials with the Technical Standards and Safety Authority are investigating.
