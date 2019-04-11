Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Court grants Competition Bureau access to records of complaints against Bell
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 11, 2019 6:09 pm EDT
OTTAWA — Canada’s competition watchdog says a court order issued Thursday will allow it to see customer complaints filed against Bell Canada.
The Federal Court of Canada has granted the Competition Bureau’s request for records from the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services.
The Competition Bureau says that its investigation into Bell Canada’s marketing practices is ongoing and there’s no allegation of wrongdoing at this time.
A statement from the x says it’s aware of the Competition Bureau’s investigation of Bell Canada and its affiliate, Bell Aliant, and will co-operate as required by the court order.
The Competition Bureau says the Federal Court order requires the CCTS to produce copies of customer complaints relating to Bell’s residential services.
Bell Canada didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Companies in this story: (TSX:BCE)
The Canadian Press
