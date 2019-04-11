Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Chinese police seize drug shipment concealed in banana truck
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 11, 2019 2:36 am EDT
BEIJING — Chinese police have seized a haul of methamphetamine and heroin concealed in a truckload of bananas.
State media reported Thursday that the drug shipment weighing 144.5 kilograms (318.5 pounds) was seized in the city of Tongren in the southern province of Guizhou after a tipoff.
The shipment was believed to have originated in Myanmar and crossed the border into China’s Yunnan province on Saturday.
One suspect was arrested in the seizure which took place Saturday. Yunnan borders the infamous “Golden Triangle” drug producing region where the borders of Myanmar, Thailand and Laos meet.
The U.N.’s anti-drug agency said last month that production of methamphetamine is skyrocketing in Southeast Asia, with prices dropping and usage expanding.
China prosecutes drug crimes harshly but remains a major market due partly to rising incomes.
