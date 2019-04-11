Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Benedict says Vatican legal system protected accused clergy
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 11, 2019 7:23 am EDT
VATICAN CITY — Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI says in a new document that protections built into the Vatican’s legal protections worked in favour of clergy accused of sex abuse to the point of making a conviction “nearly impossible” in past decades.
Corriere della Sera on Thursday quoted from the 18-page document titled “The Church and the sex abuse scandal,” which was published by the German monthly Klerusblatt. The diocesan association was unable to provide a copy of the original text.
Benedict wrote that during the 1980s and 1990s, “the right to a defence was so broad as to make a conviction nearly impossible.”
Benedict took a hard line against clerical sex abuse as the Vatican’s conservative doctrine chief, and later as pope, defrocking hundreds of priests accused of raping and molesting children.l
The Associated Press
