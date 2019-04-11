2 arrested, 2 suspects sought after shootout on Jane near Hwy. 400

Toronto police have arrested two men in connection with a daylight shooting in the city’s north end on Tuesday.

Police were called to the area of Jane Street near Highway 400 around 11:15 a.m.

Police say two groups of men got into a fight near a convenience store and began firing at each other before driving off in two vehicles.

One group fled in a dark-coloured car, while the other group was then involved in a crash with another vehicle on Jane.

The suspects ran off, discarding a firearm that was later recovered by police.

The occupants of the vehicle not connected to the shooting received minor injuries.

Police have since arrested two people in the case.

Cosmo James, 34, from Toronto, has been charged with 10 offences including attempted murder. Nathaniel Grant, 34, also from Toronto, faces eight charges that include possessing a loaded firearm.

They appeared in court on Thursday.

Police are also searching for two other suspects who are from Toronto: Dwight John, 22, is wanted for nine charges including attempted murder and failing to comply with recognizance, while Malik Christie, 20, is wanted for six offences that include possessing a firearm obtained by crime and failing to comply with recognizance.

Investigators say the two suspects are believed to be violent, armed, and dangerous.