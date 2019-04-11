Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
AP source: Prosecutors to meet with Bezos in extortion probe
by Jim Mustian, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 11, 2019 12:09 pm EDT
NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors in New York are planning to meet with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about his allegations that the National Enquirer tried to blackmail him with help from Saudi Arabia.
A person familiar with the plans told The Associated Press the billionaire will meet with prosecutors in the coming days.
The person was not authorized to discuss the meeting and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Bezos security consultant Gavin de Becker accused the Saudi government last month of gaining “private information” and access to Bezos’ phone.
The tabloid’s parent company has had business dealings with Saudi Arabia.
Bezos says the Enquirer threatened to publish explicit photographs of him unless he stopped investigating how the magazine obtained private texts between Bezos and his mistress.
The Enquirer and Saudi Arabia have denied wrongdoing.
