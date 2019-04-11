Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alaska man sentenced for stealing fossilized mammoth tusk
by Dan Joling, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 11, 2019 7:37 pm EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Alaska man will serve nearly three years in federal prison for stealing a fossilized woolly mammoth tusk and cutting it up to sell for profit.
U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason on Thursday sentenced 52-year-old Martin Elze (EL-zee) to 33 months for the theft of the 5.5 foot (1.7 metres) tusk from a Bureau of Land Management museum in Anchorage.
Elze in December pleaded guilty to one count of removal of a paleontological resource. An accomplice, Gary Lynn Boyd, pleaded guilty in January and will be sentenced May 15.
Elze and Boyd on March 17, 2018, visited the small museum and asked staff about its weight. They broke in the next night and stole the tusk.
The museum’s video surveillance system recorded the theft.
Fossilized ivory is valued for jewelry.
