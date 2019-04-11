Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alaska House passes budget, sending it to Senate
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 11, 2019 6:03 pm EDT
JUNEAU, Alaska — The Alaska House has passed a state operating budget rejecting the level of cuts proposed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy, sending it to the Senate for further work.
Cuts were made to areas like the university system, ferry system and Medicaid though lawmakers were told the state has flexibility to make some additional Medicaid cuts.
Minority House Republicans unsuccessfully sought continued debate on proposed amendments, including some they said dealt with Alaska Permanent Fund dividends.
This year’s dividend will be closely watched amid the broader budget debate, with Dunleavy calling for a full payout and lawmakers weighing smaller checks to afford government services.
Permanent Fund earnings are used for dividends and to help pay for government.
House Finance Committee Co-chair Neal Foster said the dividend will be dealt with later.
The Associated Press
