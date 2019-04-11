Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alaska city declares holiday honouring Iditarod champion
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 11, 2019 11:56 pm EDT
BETHEL, Alaska — An Alaska city has declared a public holiday honouring the hometown champion of this year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
KYUK-AM reported Wednesday that Bethel will celebrate “Pete Kaiser Day” on March 13 in honour of the 2019 winner of the most celebrated event in sled dog racing.
The station reports that Kaiser was on hand Tuesday for the declaration by the city council in the central Alaska community.
The 31-year-old won the 1,000-mile (1,600-kilometre) race across Alaska’s wilderness when he and his team of dogs crossed the finish line in Nome on March 13 after beating back a challenge from defending champion Joar Ulsom of Norway.
The station reports that Kaiser is the second Bethel resident to have a commemorative holiday named for him.
___
Information from: KYUK-AM, http://www.kyuk.org
The Associated Press
