2020 hopeful Kamala Harris says she owns gun for protection
by Alexandra Jaffe, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 11, 2019 6:48 pm EDT
2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, left, talks with Jean Hessburg during a house party, Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. Hessburg, a former Iowa Democratic Party executive director and the current chair of the party's Women's Caucus, told The Associated Press that she's endorsing Harris because "she's tough, she's got heart. She's quick on her feet, she's sharp as they come and great on all the issues." (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris says she owns a gun and called it a “false choice” that the only two gun control options are complete, unrestricted access or a desire to seize everyone’s guns.
The senator from California told reporters after a campaign event in Iowa that she is a gun owner. She says, “I own a gun for probably the reason that a lot of people do: for personal safety.”
The 2020 White House hopeful says that Americans “are being offered a false choice, which suggests you’re either in favour of the Second Amendment or you want to take everyone’s guns away.”
She says she supports “smart gun-safety laws,” such as universal background checks and a ban on assault weapons.