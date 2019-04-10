Loading articles...

Woman killed in PATH stabbing near financial district

Last Updated Apr 10, 2019 at 8:32 pm EDT

A woman has died after a stabbing in the financial district area of Toronto’s PATH system on Wednesday.

Police responded to a call in the PATH food court at King and Bay Streets around 7 p.m.

A woman believed to be between 20 to 30 years old was found with stab wounds in life threatening condition. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police say a male suspect fled on foot but they did not find a weapon at the scene.

The homicide unit has been called in and investigation is ongoing.

