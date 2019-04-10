Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
UN extends experts monitoring North Korea sanctions
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 10, 2019 8:50 pm EDT
The U.N. Security Council has voted unanimously to extend the mandate of the U.N. panel of experts monitoring sanctions on North Korea, with Russia urging that panel members “correct” the negative impact of the tough measures on the lives of ordinary citizens.
Adoption of the resolution was delayed until Wednesday over Russia’s demands that the committee address the humanitarian impact of sanctions.
Deputy Russian ambassador Vladimir Safronkov said after the vote to extend the experts’ mandate until April 24, 2020, that the panel must quickly address “the negative impact of sanctions,” especially on women and children.
Britain’s deputy political co-ordinator, David Clay, says North Korea and some countries “seek to blame sanctions for the humanitarian situation.” He blames the problems on North Korea’s policies, including diverting money to nuclear weapons.