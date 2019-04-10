Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trump's son Eric, wife Lara expecting their 2nd baby
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 10, 2019 10:29 pm EDT
President Donald Trump arrives to speaks about energy and infrastructure at the International Union of Operating Engineers International Training and Education Center, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Crosby, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is sending his best wishes to son Eric and daughter-in-law Lara over the news that they’re expecting their second child.
Trump tweeted Wednesday: “CONGRATULATIONS to @EricTrump and @LaraLeaTrump on the great news. So proud!”
Lara Trump posted a photo on Twitter earlier in the day with Eric Trump, their 1 1/2-year-old son, Luke, and their two dogs.
She wrote: “Baby number two coming this August!! All of the boys are excited to become big brothers!!”
It will be the 10th grandchild for the president. His eldest son Donald Trump Jr. has five children with his ex, Vanessa Trump, and daughter Ivanka Trump has three children with husband Jared Kushner.