Trump: It's up to Cain to move ahead with Fed nomination
by Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 10, 2019 11:57 am EDT
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says that former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain is a “wonderful man,” but it will be up to him to decide whether to go forward with a nomination to the Federal Reserve’s seven-member board.
Asked by reporters Wednesday if the nomination was safe, Trump said he did not know how Cain is faring in the vetting process. Cain “will make that determination” whether to continue. He will need to be confirmed by the Senate.
Trump’s comments come one day after Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell dodged a question on whether he would support Cain and conservative commentator Stephen Moore, who Trump is also considering for a Fed board seat. McConnell said “we’re going to look at whoever he sends up.”
Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press
