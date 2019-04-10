The Latest: 1 killed in Durham, N. Carolina, explosion

DURHAM, N.C. — The Latest on a gas explosion in downtown Durham, North Carolina (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

At least one person has been killed in a gas explosion at a building in downtown Durham, North Carolina.

Durham police public affairs manager Wil Glenn says another 15 people have been taken to hospitals after the Wednesday morning explosion that officials have blamed on a gas leak.

___

10:55 a.m.

Authorities say emergency officials are responding to an explosion and fire possibly caused by a gas leak in downtown Durham, North Carolina.

The city of Durham tweeted Wednesday that people should avoid the area of Duke and Morgan streets. The city said police and fire officials as well as those from PSNC Energy are responding.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

The Associated Press