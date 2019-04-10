Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The Latest: 1 killed in Durham, N. Carolina, explosion
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 10, 2019 11:48 am EDT
In this image made from video and provided by WTVD-TV Durham, firefighters spray water on a building Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in downtown Durham, N.C. Authorities say emergency officials are responding to an explosion and fire possibly caused by a gas leak in downtown Durham, North Carolina. (WTVD-TV Durham via AP)
DURHAM, N.C. — The Latest on a gas explosion in downtown Durham, North Carolina (all times local):
11:45 a.m.
At least one person has been killed in a gas explosion at a building in downtown Durham, North Carolina.
Durham police public affairs manager Wil Glenn says another 15 people have been taken to hospitals after the Wednesday morning explosion that officials have blamed on a gas leak.
___
10:55 a.m.
Authorities say emergency officials are responding to an explosion and fire possibly caused by a gas leak in downtown Durham, North Carolina.
The city of Durham tweeted Wednesday that people should avoid the area of Duke and Morgan streets. The city said police and fire officials as well as those from PSNC Energy are responding.