Man faces 11 charges in shooting at Jane-Finch school parking lot

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place in the parking lot of a school in Jane-Finch.

The shooting happened in the area of Grandravine Drive and Jane Street around 2 p.m. on April 4.

Toronto police say a man walked towards a parked vehicle, with several occupants inside, and fired multiple shots. He then fled on foot.

One of the occupants, a 16-year-old girl, was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police arrested Jae Quonne Hamilton on Sunday. He is facing 11 charges, including four counts of attempted murder.