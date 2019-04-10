Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Serbian military promotes war criminal's book
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 10, 2019 1:03 pm EDT
BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia’s defence ministry has promoted a book by a former army chief of staff who is in jail for war crimes committed by Belgrade’s troops in Kosovo in the late 1990s.
The book was written by former Gen. Nebojsa Pavkovic, who is serving a 22-year prison sentence after his 2009 conviction by a U.N. war crimes tribunal.
During a ceremony on Wednesday, Pavkovic addressed the participants via a video link from his prison cell in Finland, saying the book represents “a heroic testimony” of the defence of Serbia from “NATO aggression.”
The 78-day NATO air war in 1999 stopped a bloody Serb crackdown against Kosovo Albanian separatists and civilians that led to more than 10,000 dead and nearly a million expelled from their homes.
The Associated Press
