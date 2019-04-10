Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Scheer repeats alleged libel, goads Trudeau to follow through on lawsuit threat
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 10, 2019 2:35 pm EDT
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer speaks to media following a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
OTTAWA — Andrew Scheer is trying to provoke Prime Minister Justin Trudeau into following through on his threat to sue him over allegedly libellous criticism of the SNC-Lavalin affair.
The Conservative leader has repeated, word for word, the March 29 statement that prompted Trudeau’s lawyer, Julian Porter, to send him notice of a potential libel suit.
For good measure, he’s done it outside the House of Commons, so parliamentary privilege won’t protect him.
Scheer accuses Trudeau of leading a campaign to interfere with the criminal prosecution of Montreal engineering giant SNC-Lavalin and directing Canada’s former attorney general, Jody Wilson-Raybould, to break the law.
Trudeau says he put Scheer on notice because the Conservatives have a history of making misleading and defamatory statements.
He says he won’t “stand idly by” and allow that to happen.