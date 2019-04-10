Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Red-stained Brazil flags at burial of man shot by military
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 10, 2019 12:59 pm EDT
A man holds up a Brazilian national flag defaced with red ink to symbolize blood in protest against the shooting death of Evaldo dos Santos Rosa, the driver of a family car who was killed by armed forces, in the Guadalupe neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Authorities say soldiers mistook the car driven by Santos Rosa on Sunday for that of criminals and was hit by 80 shots fired by members of the armed forces. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
RIO DE JANEIRO — Angry friends and relatives of a man shot and killed by soldiers are wailing and waving Brazilian flags splattered with red paint at his burial.
Wednesday’s funeral for Evaldo dos Santos Rosa comes four days after his car was shot 80 times.
Meanwhile, 10 military members detained in the case are expected to testify in a military court.
Dos Santos Rosa was driving to a baby shower with his 7-year-old son, his wife, her stepfather and another woman when soldiers started shooting at them on Sunday. The stepfather was injured, but the others were unharmed.
The military initially said soldiers had responded to gunfire, but police said no weapons were found in the car. On Monday, the military said the soldiers mistook the driver’s car for that of criminals.