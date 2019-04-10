Red-stained Brazil flags at burial of man shot by military

RIO DE JANEIRO — Angry friends and relatives of a man shot and killed by soldiers are wailing and waving Brazilian flags splattered with red paint at his burial.

Wednesday’s funeral for Evaldo dos Santos Rosa comes four days after his car was shot 80 times.

Meanwhile, 10 military members detained in the case are expected to testify in a military court.

Dos Santos Rosa was driving to a baby shower with his 7-year-old son, his wife, her stepfather and another woman when soldiers started shooting at them on Sunday. The stepfather was injured, but the others were unharmed.

The military initially said soldiers had responded to gunfire, but police said no weapons were found in the car. On Monday, the military said the soldiers mistook the driver’s car for that of criminals.

The Associated Press