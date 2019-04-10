Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Porter Airlines founder, Robert Deluce, hands over CEO duties to his son
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 10, 2019 6:52 pm EDT
TORONTO — The founder of Porter Airlines is handing over his responsibilities as chief executive to his son to run the small airline that flies from its base at Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport.
Michael Deluce becomes president and CEO effective immediately after serving as vice-president and chief commercial officer.
Robert Deluce has become executive chairman and the company’s accountable executive for Transport Canada.
Don Carty remains chairman of the board while Paul Moreira remains chief operating officer.
Moving to fill Michael Deluce’s role as chief commercial officer is Kevin Jackson, who will maintain his duties as chief marketing officer.
Porter Airlines, which started operations in 2006, flies Bombardier Q400 turboprops to 19 destinations in Canada and the United States, along with seasonal service to three locations.
The Canadian Press
