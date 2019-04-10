Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Polls open in 1st phase of India's lengthy general election
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 10, 2019 10:21 pm EDT
Indian election officials and paramilitary soldiers with election materials travel on a country boat to cross the river Brahmaputra on the eve of first phase of general election in Majuli, Assam, India, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Voting will take place in seven phases over six weeks beginning upcoming Thursday, with nearly 900 million people, including 15.9 million first-time voters, eligible to cast ballots in the world's largest democratic exercise. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
NEW DELHI — Polls have opened in the first phase of India’s general elections.
Voters in 18 Indian states and two Union Territories began casting ballots on Thursday, the first day of a seven-phase election staggered over six weeks in the country of 1.3 billion people.
The election, the world’s largest democratic exercise, is seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party. Modi supporters say the tea-seller’s son from Gujarat state has improved the nation’s standing. But critics say his party’s Hindu nationalism has aggravated religious tensions in India.
Some 900 million people are registered to vote for 543 seats in India’s lower house of Parliament.
Voting concludes on May 19 and counting is scheduled for May 23.