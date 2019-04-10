Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police release sketch, surveillance video of suspect in attacks on Coun. John Filion
by News Staff
Posted Apr 10, 2019 5:37 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 10, 2019 at 6:06 pm EDT
A composite sketch of a suspect in an attack on Toronto city councillor John Filion. Toronto Police.
Toronto police have released security video and a composite sketch of a suspect being sought for
firing a gun at the home of Toronto city councillor John Filion early last Thursday morning.
Police confirmed that multiple shots were fired into a vehicle and the garage of Filion’s home in the area of Willowdale and Parkview avenues at around 1:30 a.m. on April 4.
No one was injured.
VIDEO
Three weeks previous, on March 13, a man armed with a weapon attempted to force his way into Filion’s home. Police said the suspect knocked on the front door and attacked a man who answered, striking him with an unknown object before fleeing on foot.
VIDEO
The North York councillor addressed the disturbing attacks last week, saying he suspected he has “been targeted and that this is related to my work as a city councillor.”
“Both incidents were reported to Toronto Police at the time they occurred, and I am confident that Toronto Police Service is now conducting a thorough investigation. In order not to compromise that investigation, I will not be publicly speculating on who I think might be involved or what their motives might be,” he added.
Filion, 69, has been a member of Toronto city council since 1997 and was recently re-elected in last year’s municipal election.
