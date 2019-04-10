Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Plea talks could resolve gun case against white nationalist
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 10, 2019 4:16 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — Attorneys are negotiating a possible plea agreement to resolve gun-related charges against a self-described white nationalist from Washington, D.C., whose relatives reported concerns about his behaviour after last year’s Pittsburgh synagogue massacre.
A court filing Wednesday says federal prosecutors and a public defender representing Jeffrey Clark Jr. have been engaged in plea negotiations since at least November and have taken “substantial steps” that increase the likelihood of a deal.
A federal judge agreed to postpone a status hearing for Clark’s case from Thursday to May 3, giving attorneys more time to negotiate.
The FBI said Clark followed synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers on social media and called him as a “hero” in a post. Clark was arrested after relatives reported fears he could be a danger to himself or others.