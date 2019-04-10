Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Limo company operator pleads not guilty in fatal crash
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 10, 2019 5:29 pm EDT
SCHOHARIE, N.Y. — The operator of a limousine company has pleaded not guilty to 20 counts each of criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter in a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York.
Nauman Hussain was arraigned Wednesday in Schoharie County Court. State police have said the 2001 Ford Excursion stretch limousine should not have been on the road due to safety issues.
The limo ran a stop sign at a T-intersection and crashed beside a country store on Oct. 6.
Defence attorney Lee Kindlon said in a court brief that records demonstrate the company’s efforts to maintain the vehicle’s road-worthiness. He said the road design contributed to the accident.
Hussain has been free on $150,000 bail bond since October. Judge George Bartlett raised it Wednesday to $225,000 cash or $450,000 bond.
The Associated Press
