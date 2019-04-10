Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lawyer: Challenge to NYC's vaccination order in the works
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 10, 2019 2:35 pm EDT
NEW YORK — A civil rights attorney says opponents are planning a lawsuit this week over New York City’s order requiring everyone in a heavily Orthodox Jewish neighbourhood to be vaccinated for measles.
Lawyer Michael Sussman said Wednesday that the city overreached its authority by threatening to fine residents of four Brooklyn ZIP codes if they refuse to have their children vaccinated.
Sussman also represented a group of parents in suburban Rockland County who challenged the county executive’s order barring unvaccinated children from indoor public spaces. A state judge sided with the parents and issued a preliminary injunction against the emergency order.
Mayor Bill de Blasio says he’s confident that New York City’s vaccination order would survive any legal challenge.