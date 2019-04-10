Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Justices: Court wrong to meddle with Sept. 11 widow's funds
by Dave Collins, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 10, 2019 5:49 pm EDT
In this Sept. 8, 2011 photo, Carolyne Hynes sheds a tear with her daughter Olivia, during the 10th anniversary remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks at the Sherwood Isle Living Memorial in Westport, Conn. The Connecticut Supreme Court says a lower court was wrong to tell Hynes, the widow of a World Trade Center attack victim, how she could use nearly $1.3 million in Sept. 11 victim compensation funds earmarked for her daughter. The 7-0 decision released Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2019, ends a decade-long dispute between a probate court and Carolyne Hynes, whose husband, Thomas, died in the 2001 terrorist attack. (Peter Casolino/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Supreme Court says a lower court was wrong to tell the widow of a World Trade Center attack victim how she could use nearly $1.3 million in Sept. 11 victim compensation funds earmarked for her daughter.
The 7-0 decision released Wednesday ends a decade-long dispute between a probate court and Carolyne Hynes, whose husband, Thomas, died in the 2001 terrorist attack.
The Weston woman was awarded $2.4 million from the fund including $1.3 million for the needs of her daughter, who was born six months after her father died.
Hynes’ lawyer says the Norwalk probate court improperly ordered the $1.3 million to be placed in a guardianship account and wouldn’t let her use it for expenses related to the child.