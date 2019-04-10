Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Japan's emperor and empress celebrate 60 years of marriage
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 10, 2019 1:28 am EDT
TOKYO — Japan’s Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary just three weeks before he abdicates his throne.
The couple met at a 1957 tennis tournament remembered as a “love match.” Akihito and Michiko Shoda married in 1959, making him Japan’s first future emperor to wed a commoner and someone who was Catholic-educated. Both are among many changes he brought to Japan’s 1,500-year-old monarchy.
The couple also broke with tradition in choosing to raise their own children and in speaking more often to the public.
Wednesday’s celebration is their last in Akihito’s 30-year reign. The 85-year-old emperor is abdicating on April 30 and handing the Chrysanthemum throne to his elder son, Crown Prince Naruhito, the next day.
The Associated Press
