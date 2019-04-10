Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Iran media: Police helicopter crashes near border, killing 1
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 10, 2019 6:45 am EDT
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency says a police helicopter carrying border guards to their post in the country’s northwest has crashed, killing one.
The report says the crash took place around noon on Wednesday in West Azerbaijan province, in the mountainous area of Dalamper, near the city of Urmia which is close to the border with Turkey.
It quotes the province’s deputy governor, Ali Mostafavi, as saying that along with one killed, eight people were injured in the crash.
The chief of the Iranian police helicopter division, Gen. Hesseinali Mostajeran, said the crash was due to a technical glitch.
Aircraft crashes are frequently blamed on Iran’s aging fleet that was long under international sanctions over Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
The Associated Press
