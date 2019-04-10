Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Germany to mull carbon tax as part of national climate pact
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 10, 2019 11:40 am EDT
Young protestors march with a banner reading 'There is no planet B' during a climate strike of school students as part of the Fridays for Future movement in the city center of Duisburg, Friday, April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
BERLIN — Germany’s environment minister says the government will discuss introducing a carbon tax as part of its national plan to curb climate change.
Speaking after the first meeting of a special “climate Cabinet,” German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze said Wednesday that government ministers would, over the coming months, put forward proposals for cutting greenhouse gases in the areas they oversee.
Germany’s transport ministry opposes sector-specific targets, but Schulze insisted “everyone will have to shoulder some of the responsibility.”
She also displayed openness to some kind of carbon tax. Other countries have already introduced carbon pricing to discourage the burning of fossil fuels that emit greenhouse gases and stoke global warming.
Schulze said of such carbon taxes that “there are many different models that will also be debated in Cabinet.”