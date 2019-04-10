Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ford recalls 327K pickups again to fix engine heater cables
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 10, 2019 10:07 am EDT
DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford is recalling 327,000 F-Series pickup trucks in North America for a second time to fix problems with engine block heater cables that can cause fires.
In December the company recalled 874,000 trucks because water and contaminants can get into the cables and cause corrosion. That can cause electrical shorts and fires.
About 327,000 owners took trucks to dealers for the fix, but the inspection may have inadvertently damaged the cables. Now dealers will disable the cables for all recalled trucks and replace them when parts are available.
The recall covers F-150s from 2015 through 2019, as well as Super Duty trucks from 2017 through 2019.
Ford says it knows of one fire in the U.S. and two in Canada that could be related to the problem.
The Associated Press
