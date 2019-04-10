Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Detained US investor in Russia may get house arrest
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 10, 2019 6:51 am EDT
MOSCOW — Russian law enforcement has applied to have detained U.S. investor Michael Calvey released on house arrest pending a trial on charges of embezzlement.
The Moscow City Court says the Investigative Committee, a law enforcement agency, filed an application to be reviewed Thursday regarding Calvey and a Russian colleague.
Calvey and five colleagues have been in custody since February on allegations of embezzlement involving a Russian bank where Calvey’s firm, Baring Vostok, has a controlling stake. They all deny wrongdoing.
Calvey’s arrest sent shockwaves through the Moscow business community, as he had avoided political controversy and helped develop Russian tech companies.
A French colleague of Calvey, Philippe Delpal, had his custody period prolonged Tuesday.
Baring Vostok has said the case results from a dispute between shareholders at a Russian bank and maintains its staff acted legally.