Delta profit surges and releases strong outlook

ATLANTA — Delta is reporting a 30 per cent profit surge from the first quarter and its outlook for the current quarter is pushing company shares higher before the opening bell.

The Atlanta carrier on Wednesday posted first-quarter net income of $730 million, or $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 96 cents per share, which is 6 cents better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was also surprisingly good, rising 5 per cent to $10.47 billion/

Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. are up more than 1 per cent.

