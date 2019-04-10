Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
B.C. man convicted of criminally harassing ex-wife on website denied bail
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 10, 2019 8:14 pm EDT
VANCOUVER — A provincial court judge has denied bail to a British Columbia man who is accused of breaching a probation order after he was convicted of criminally harassing his ex-wife through a revenge website.
The provincial prosecution service says Patrick Fox is charged with failing to report as directed to a probation officer, leaving B.C. without permission from his probation officer, and attending within 100 metres of the United States border.
Fox was sentenced in November 2017 to nearly four years in prison and three years’ probation for illegally possessing a firearm and criminal harassment.
Fox’s trial in B.C. Supreme Court heard he mounted an online harassment campaign against Desiree Capuano, who lives in the U.S.
The trial heard Fox sent Capuano hundreds of threatening emails and set up a website that falsely maligned her as a white supremacist, drug addict and child abuser and also posted personal information about her family, friends and colleagues.
The RCMP has said it arrested Fox on April 4 in Burnaby, B.C.