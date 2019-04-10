Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
2020 hopeful Castro holds Trump counterrally in San Antonio
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 10, 2019 9:39 pm EDT
A supporter for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro holds a sign supporting Castro during a rally in San Antonio, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
SAN ANTONIO — Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro is using President Donald Trump’s visit to his hometown as a chance to give a jolt to his campaign.
Castro held a rally in San Antonio on Wednesday night, hours after Trump was in town for a fundraiser. Castro was San Antonio mayor for five years and has made immigration a central part of his 2020 bid.
He ripped Trump’s hard-line immigration policies as “downright stupid” and told supporters his campaign stood for compassion.
Castro is still trying to get a foothold in a crowded Democratic field. He says he hasn’t yet reached 65,000 donors, which is one of the criteria used to qualify for the first Democratic debates. Candidates can also get on stage by reaching 1 per cent approval in three recognized polls.