2 stabbed in possible Oshawa home invasion

Last Updated Apr 10, 2019 at 10:23 pm EDT

Paramedics transport a stabbing victim from a home in Oshawa on April 10, 2019. Credit: Colin Williamson

Two people are in hospital after a stabbing during a possible home invasion in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police responded to a call in the Brock Street East area around 8:20 p.m.

They found two male victims with stab wounds. One of them was taken to a Toronto trauma centre and the other was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say investigators are interviewing witnesses before they release any suspect information.

