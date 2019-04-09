Wynn Resorts removes security head after he admits to spying

BOSTON — Wynn Resorts has removed its security chief after he acknowledged spying on employees following allegations of sexual misconduct against company founder Steve Wynn came to light.

CEO Matthew Maddox disclosed Saturday’s firing of executive vice-president of corporate security James Stern in a legal brief to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission released Tuesday.

Stern told the commission last week he’d surveilled company co-founder Elaine Wynn and four employees, including one named in The Wall Street Journal’s 2018 report about the misconduct allegations. Maddox maintains he had only “minimal” and “partial” knowledge of the spying.

Steve Wynn has denied the sexual misconduct allegations but resigned as CEO last year.

The commission is deliberating whether Wynn Resorts is still suitable to hold a casino license as it plans to open Encore Boston Harbor in June.

The Associated Press