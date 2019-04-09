Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Woman, daughter arrested after body found in Arizona
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 9, 2019 8:46 pm EDT
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Police arrested the daughter and granddaughter of a 77-year-old Arizona woman on Tuesday after finding what they suspect is her body more than a year after her death.
Tara Aven, 46, and Briar Aven, 24, were booked into Yavapai County Jail after the body was found in a Prescott home. Authorities didn’t immediately detail any possible charges against the women.
Police said the case is being investigated as a homicide and the women are considered suspects. It was unclear if either has an attorney.
Police said the mother and daughter are suspected of cashing numerous checks sent to Sandra Aven for several years.
Officers reported receiving a call from someone who said he hadn’t seen Sandra Aven for a long time and was worried about her welfare.
Tara Aven and her daughter live next door to Sandra Aven and were questioned about her whereabouts.
Briar Aven initially told officers that her grandmother was out of town and unavailable. After the women gave inconsistent information, police entered Sandra Aven’s home to check on her.
They found the body but it has not yet been positively identified and there was no information on a possible cause of death.
