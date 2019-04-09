Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
University of Alaska power plant to begin operations in May
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 9, 2019 12:14 am EDT
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A university power plant in Alaska is scheduled to go online in May, six months behind its original target date.
The Daily News-Miner reported Monday that the combined heat and power plant at the University of Alaska Fairbanks will begin commercial operations by mid-May.
An official from a contracting firm says required equipment testing is about 40% complete and the project is expected to finish within its $248 million budget.
The official told the Energy for All Alaska Task Force last week that about eight significant complications have delayed commercial operations, including design flaws in part of the boiler and incorrectly fitted or defective parts that needed replacement.
The official says the plant’s safety record to date ranks above the national Occupational Safety and Health Administration average.
