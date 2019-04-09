University board votes no on education school accreditation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — University of Alaska’s governing board has voted not to seek reaccreditation for some licensure programs at its Anchorage education school.

KTUU reported Monday that the university’s Board of Regents voted Monday to discontinue efforts to reaccredit the University of Alaska Anchorage’s School of Education initial teacher licensure programs.

The university says 335 of 489 students, or nearly 70%, enrolled in the Anchorage education school will be impacted.

An official says discontinuation of advanced teacher licensing is scheduled to be considered at a Board of Regents meeting in May.

Officials say more than 100 students have already transferred to University of Alaska Fairbanks and University of Alaska Southeast programs being offered in Anchorage.

Anchorage officials were told in January that the education department lost national accreditation for its initial licensing programs.

