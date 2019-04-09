Loading articles...

Toronto police respond to slew of gun calls

Last Updated Apr 9, 2019 at 7:55 pm EDT

Emergency crews in the Laughton Avenue and Talbot Street area where a man was shot in the lower body on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Sean Toussaint/CITYNEWS

Toronto police are probing a rash of gun activity in the city on Tuesday.

The first incident involved a brazen daylight shootout between two groups in the Jane Street and Highway 400 area just after 11 a.m.

Just after 6 p.m. a male suffered injuries to his lower body after he was shot in the Laughton Avenue and Talbot Street area near St. Clair Avenue West and Davenport Road.

Four male suspects are being sought but no descriptions have been provided.

Just minutes later, police responded to a call for the sound of gunshots in the Eglinton Avenue East and Leslie Street area.

Police said two males were firing a gun in a park area. No injuries were reported and there’s no word on arrests.

Just after 7 p.m. police responded to another gun call, this time in the Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue area where a man was reportedly wielding a gun.

