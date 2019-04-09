Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto police respond to slew of gun calls
by News Staff
Posted Apr 9, 2019 7:34 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 9, 2019 at 7:55 pm EDT
Emergency crews in the Laughton Avenue and Talbot Street area where a man was shot in the lower body on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Sean Toussaint/CITYNEWS
Toronto police are probing a rash of gun activity in the city on Tuesday.
The first incident involved a
brazen daylight shootout between two groups in the Jane Street and Highway 400 area just after 11 a.m.
Just after 6 p.m. a male suffered injuries to his lower body after he was shot in the Laughton Avenue and Talbot Street area near St. Clair Avenue West and Davenport Road.
Four male suspects are being sought but no descriptions have been provided.
Just minutes later, police responded to a call for the sound of gunshots in the Eglinton Avenue East and Leslie Street area.
Police said two males were firing a gun in a park area. No injuries were reported and there’s no word on arrests.
Just after 7 p.m. police responded to another gun call, this time in the Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue area where a man was reportedly wielding a gun.
There’s no suspect descriptions given but I can give you the suspect descriptions and I wasn’t even there for any of these shoot,shoot,shootins’
.
And statistically speaking, using statistics collected over the last 45 years in Toronto I would be correct up to the 97th percentile
.
YO !!
….but Long Story Tory ( aka Johnny Gridlock ) and Colonel Saunders waved their magic wand and said ‘Abracadabra, let there be no more guns ! ‘……..