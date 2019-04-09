Stocks in Toronto lower as heavyweight sectors fall, U.S. stocks also down

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index fell in late-morning trading as the Toronto stock market saw the key energy, financial, industrials and materials sectors all move lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 87.25 points 16,320.04.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 157.8 points at 26,183.22. The S&P 500 index was down 12.29 points at 2,883.48, while the Nasdaq composite was down 14.56 points at 7,939.32.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.08 cents US compared with an average of 75.05 cents US on Monday.

The May crude contract was down 59 cents at US$63.81 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 1.5 cents at US$2.69 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$5.90 at US$1,307.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 0.35 of a cent at US$2.94 a pound.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press