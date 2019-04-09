Loading articles...

Public safety alert issued after medication stolen from downtown pharmacy

Prescription pills are pictured in this June 20, 2012 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Toronto police are investigating after large amounts of several medications were stolen from a downtown pharmacy on Monday night.

Police say a pharmacy in the Bathurst and College Streets area was broken into some time between Monday night andTtuesday morning.

The suspects took large quantities of various drugs including morphine, hydro-morphine, percocet, testosterone gel, OxyNEO and Tylenol 2 and 3.

All of the drugs taken could be harmful and even fatal if ingested, especially to children.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.