Public safety alert issued after medication stolen from downtown pharmacy

Toronto police are investigating after large amounts of several medications were stolen from a downtown pharmacy on Monday night.

Police say a pharmacy in the Bathurst and College Streets area was broken into some time between Monday night andTtuesday morning.

The suspects took large quantities of various drugs including morphine, hydro-morphine, percocet, testosterone gel, OxyNEO and Tylenol 2 and 3.

All of the drugs taken could be harmful and even fatal if ingested, especially to children.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.